WATCH VIDEO: What if Game of Thrones was made in India

Game of Thrones Season 7 is soon nearing its end and now, more than ever before, fans of the epic fantasy-drama series are dreading another year of wait for the final and eighth season to begin. Bu it seems the Internet is already preparing itself for the year-long drought period, if the many hilarious mash-ups and parodies are to go by. One such mash-up is a rib-tickling imagination of what would have happened if Game of Thrones was created in India.

No surprises there, a number of close-up shots, parallel story-line showing nostalgia trips and the epic triple shots of the same dialogue to show just how intense the situation is. Take for instance, the scene where one of Dany’s dragons, Viserion, gets shot at with a spear by the Night King and he collapses into the ice. If it was shot in India, this shot would have cut to an immediate nostalgia trip that started with how the dragon was born till his last moments.

This mash-up, with over 57,000 shares on Facebook in the matter of just one day, is a hilarious yet satirical take on how Indian films and serials are made, complete with a morose Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi background score and makes for a fun watch.

