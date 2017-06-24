VIDEO: This gorilla dancing in a tub of water is basically all of us in summer!

Zola is a 14-year-old male Western lowland gorilla and the youngest member of the troop at Dallas Zoo. (Source: Dallas ZooTube/ Youtube) Zola is a 14-year-old male Western lowland gorilla and the youngest member of the troop at Dallas Zoo. (Source: Dallas ZooTube/ Youtube)

We all love a little pool time in his hot and humid weather because it’s simply amazing and relaxing, isn’t it? And Zola is no exception. Flaunting her amazing ‘pique’ ballet moves, the gorilla from Dallas Zoo can be seen twirling and splashing water in a big blue tub. And it’s nothing but splendid.

Her Zookeeper Ashley Orr captured the beautiful moment of the hairy ape dancing and enjoying himself to the fullest. The video was shared by the zoo on their website and social media pages and it has been winning hearts on the Internet and is now going viral.

Zookeepers say the “dancing” is actually a play behaviour that signifies that the animal is comfortable or content. “It is easy for anyone to appreciate the good time that Zola is having in the pool because we recognise some of the same signs of play that we see in people,” the zoo wrote on its website.

Watch video here

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd