WATCH: You will totally relate to this ‘deer caught in the headlights’ moment

Recently a video of a deer caught in the fence surfaced on Imgur. Although the video was apparently shot months ago, it probably is being shared widely now, because of the analogical connection that people are feeling with the deer’s situation of being literally caught in the fence! The clip shared on Imgur shows the deer escaping the fence, tasting the rich taste of freedom and then running straight into the fence to be trapped again! Yes, sounds familiar? This deer is probably all of us in our lives — getting warped in a problem, finding a way out of it only to find ourselves in a fix again! Like a deer caught in the headlights?

Click on this Imgur link to watch the deer’s short tryst with freedom.

View post on imgur.com

Although officers of law rescued the deer, the philosophical level at which we can connect with the poor animal’s situation is astounding.

Watch the full video here.

