WATCH: It’s magic! This man played the old thumb trick with a fresh twist, and we bet you can’t spot his strategy

The young boy showing an old thumb trick with a new experiment. (Source: Vincent Kuo/YouTube) The young boy showing an old thumb trick with a new experiment. (Source: Vincent Kuo/YouTube)

Love watching fantasy flicks? Whenever we happen to watch magical movies such as ‘The Illusionist’ and ‘Focus’, most of us spend all our time in figuring out how the magic tricks were played. Rarely do we get lucky to crack the code instantly, and then the guessing game continues.

But, the magical spells fill us with awe! From using playing cards to flipping coins or playing the thumb trick, we’ve all tried to play wizards with friends and siblings too. Bringing it back from the forgotten land, a magician laid his hands on the thumb trick to confuse and daze his viewers on YouTube. There are tricksters who perform it with perfection but Vincent Kuo amazed his followers by adding some new twists to the same old trick.

ALSO READ | WATCH: 4 impressive magic tricks that you can show off to your friends anytime

Want to know what he did? He first detached his left hand thumb using his right hand and then stuck it back in a second. Later, he used the same trick to his index and pinky fingers. He did it so quickly that it was almost impossible to spot his strategy.

“In 2017, I challenged myself to create new magic daily, this is day 84 of my 100 day project!” he wrote. Shared on April 30, the video has collected almost two million views and about 30,000 likes, at the time of writing. Well, those 16 seconds seem to have enchanted viewers with an everlasting magical impression! Get set to stare at it with fascination and play the fool!

Watch the video here.

Did you catch the trick?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd