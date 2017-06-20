WATCH: Woman thinks this rattlesnake is her dog’s leash and goes to pick it up! Yikes!

“I grabbed it and as I was going up, I realized it was gushy and it had a feeling to it, like a hot dog sort of,” she told ABC7.(Source: Ariel Rosso/ YouTube) “I grabbed it and as I was going up, I realized it was gushy and it had a feeling to it, like a hot dog sort of,” she told ABC7.(Source: Ariel Rosso/ YouTube)

We keep dropping things on a regular basis, so bending down to pick them up shouldn’t be anything remarkable at all. But for this lady in California, things weren’t as simple as she bent down to pick up what she thought was her dog’s leash and it turned out to be a snake instead. We don’t recommend laughing at people’s expense, but the bath-robed lady jumping and running in alarm once she realised her mistake, really does make for hilarious viewing.

The video, which was uploaded on Youtube recently, has gone viral, and people can’t get enough of the woman’s reaction once she discovered that what she thought was her dog’s tug rope was actually a rattlesnake.

“I grabbed it and as I was going up, I realized it was gushy and it had a feeling to it, like a hot dog sort of,” she told ABC7.

Firefighters were called in to take the baby rattlesnake away. They informed the family that snake can be more dangerous as they can’t control their venom. The woman was luckily not hurt.

The husband said,”This could’ve been my wife in the hospital. Any one of our three girls in the hospital. Our dog at the vet. It’s funny and scary at the same time”.

Watch the video here.



