WATCH: This woman just let her photographer set her wedding dress on fire; would you?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 18, 2017 8:45 pm
Getting photographed on your wedding day is a legitimate demand. Often professional photographers are hired to get the perfect shot. But a bride in China went just a tad bit overboard when she let the photographer set her wedding dress on fire. And it was all for the perfect shot.
In a short clip that was posted on Youtube on May 17, 2017, one can see a photographer setting the bride’s wedding dress on fire. To her credit, she stands still for a while till the fire, predictably, goes out of control. Finally a woman can be seen dousing the fire with an extinguisher.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd