WATCH: This woman just let her photographer set her wedding dress on fire; would you?

How far will you go for the perfect wedding shot?

Getting photographed on your wedding day is a legitimate demand. Often professional photographers are hired to get the perfect shot. But a bride in China went just a tad bit overboard when she let the photographer set her wedding dress on fire. And it was all for the perfect shot.

In a short clip that was posted on Youtube on May 17, 2017, one can see a photographer setting the bride’s wedding dress on fire. To her credit, she stands still for a while till the fire, predictably, goes out of control. Finally a woman can be seen dousing the fire with an extinguisher.

Watch the video here.

