WATCH: Woman hurls abuses at Indian couple in Australia

Racial abuse is on the rise in every part of the world. Recently, an Indian couple and their kid were at a receiving end, when a woman started hurling curse words on them in Australia. The Indian man in return recorded the entire ordeal and posted it online, that is now going viral.

The shameful incident occurred last week after the man asked if they could sit next to her as his wife was pregnant. The couple was shocked when the angry woman made rude gestures and began yelling, “f*** India”.

The viral footage shows the woman refusing to move off the park bench as she swears and repeatedly tells the family to “go away”.

The man identified as Utsav Patel posted two footages on his Twitter account and warned the woman that her actions are being recorded and she will be on social media. The angry abuser seemed quite nonchalant when Patel said he would inform security and replied, “What’s security going to do? I can say whatever I like, get f***ed.”

According to a Daily Mail, Australia report, NSW Police made contact with Patel and are investigating the matter. While the report added that the Luna Park management said that they have been “dealing with the individual personally’ following the incident.”

