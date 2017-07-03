Latest News

Video: What can you do when a 180kg bear blocks your car in the garage?

In the video recently uploaded on YouTube one can see the woman, trapped in her car and mildly annoyed as she asks the bear to "get out" of her garage. Reportedly, this particular bear is known to have steered up trouble earlier as well.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 3, 2017 6:57 pm
funny animal videos, bear in a garage, funny bear videos, bear obstructs path of a woman in Colorado, indian express, indian express news The bear weighs more than 400 pounds (approximately 181 kg) which is a lot heavier than an average adult bear.
Related News

The question what one generally finds in a garage sounds rhetorical and even silly. The answer is obvious – cars, what else? But a woman in Colorado Springs, US, found a huge bear. Yes, you read that right!

While trying to take her car out of the garage, the woman found her path blocked by a bear who just refused to move. In the video recently uploaded on YouTube, the woman is seen trapped in her car, mildly annoyed, she asks the bear to “get out” of her garage. Sadly, the video ends before it is clear whether the bear actually leaves or not, but we can only hope for the best.

Watch the video here.

According to a report in The Gazette, this bear, in the past, had snatched ice cream from a resident’s freezer in the Broadmoor-area Tuesday and had even surprised another homeowner just a few blocks away. Apparently the bear weighs more than 400 pounds, (approximately 181 kg) which is a lot heavier than an average adult bear.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 03: Latest News