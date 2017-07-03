Video: What can you do when a 180kg bear blocks your car in the garage?

The bear weighs more than 400 pounds (approximately 181 kg) which is a lot heavier than an average adult bear. The bear weighs more than 400 pounds (approximately 181 kg) which is a lot heavier than an average adult bear.

The question what one generally finds in a garage sounds rhetorical and even silly. The answer is obvious – cars, what else? But a woman in Colorado Springs, US, found a huge bear. Yes, you read that right!

While trying to take her car out of the garage, the woman found her path blocked by a bear who just refused to move. In the video recently uploaded on YouTube, the woman is seen trapped in her car, mildly annoyed, she asks the bear to “get out” of her garage. Sadly, the video ends before it is clear whether the bear actually leaves or not, but we can only hope for the best.

Watch the video here.

According to a report in The Gazette, this bear, in the past, had snatched ice cream from a resident’s freezer in the Broadmoor-area Tuesday and had even surprised another homeowner just a few blocks away. Apparently the bear weighs more than 400 pounds, (approximately 181 kg) which is a lot heavier than an average adult bear.

