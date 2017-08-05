WATCH: Wild rhino storms onto a busy road and races with cars

Racing with the rhino! (Source: Ste.A/Twitter) Racing with the rhino! (Source: Ste.A/Twitter)

We’ve all seen cows, horses and elephants strolling on the road. But, have you ever seen a rhino charge into heavy traffic on a busy road? Yes, such a rare sight was captured in Assam, when a wild rhino came running from the forest lanes and landed onto the streets. Funnily enough, it started racing with the cars. A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it, “Just a rhino charging at traffic, while an Indian couple commentate with Hank Marvin on the radio. That’s all.”

The 2-minute 45-second video clip has gone viral with over 16,000 retweets and more than 26,000 likes. A lot of people were shocked to see the video and had interesting insights on it. While one user tweeted, “HahaHahahahahahaha! I was waiting to hear him say ‘and now to take you through till lunch here’s Michael Atherton’,” another one said, “Maybe its mum told it to go and play in traffic!”

Watch the video here.

Just a rhino charging at traffic, while an Indian couple commentate with Hank Marvin on the radio. That’s all. pic.twitter.com/1WG8Nt2EMb — Ste.A (@sarm0161) August 4, 2017

Hilarious, isn’t it?

