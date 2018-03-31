WATCH: When Will Smith got friend-zoned on a date with robot Sophia, Tweeple couldn’t stop LOL-ing

Will Smith and humanoid robot Sophia’s romantic date in the Cayman Islands ended on a pretty awkward note. (Source: Will Smith/ YouTube) Will Smith and humanoid robot Sophia’s romantic date in the Cayman Islands ended on a pretty awkward note. (Source: Will Smith/ YouTube)

Dating in today’s digital world is not easy and we have come across millions of awkward first dates. But if you think it’s only you, then let us reassure you that it’s not even easy for the charismatic Hollywood actor Will Smith! Recently, the Hitch actor went out on a date and it pretty soon turned out to be quite awkward. What’s more, he was soon “friend-zoned” towards the end of it.

Wondering who turned down a kiss from Smith? Well, it’s none other than Sophia, the robot. Recently, the two went on a romantic date in the Cayman Islands. Clinking champagne glasses in a perfect setting, he could be seen flirting with her. The Men in Black actor tried to woo her by cracking a joke about the type of music robots like and not-so-subtly bringing up his own hip-hop career.

He then leaned forward to kiss the AI beauty. However, it seems Sophia was far from being impressed and chimed, “I think we can be friends,” shutting down the actor. The video was shared by Smith on YouTube and since then, it has been going viral with over 2.8 million views.

Watch the video here:

Oops, sorry Smith! But to be fair, he is married, and it seems Sophia did her background check. Twitterati too couldn’t stop cracking jokes about the unusual date and the footage left everyone ROFL-ing.

Sophia is anakin asking to become a master, and Will Smith is the whole jedi council pic.twitter.com/YojuPKA2o3 — luke skywalker warrior (@ANAKlNSREY) March 31, 2018

Lol,Sophia made Will Smith relevant. pic.twitter.com/dRa4BlJ2hi — Sophia The Robot Official Fan Page (@WeStanSophia) March 30, 2018

Y’all need to watch that video of Will Smith and Sophia the robot 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Katrina Minaj (@Kittystarz17) March 31, 2018

The conversation between Will Smith and “Sophia” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I’m crying #priceless — AnA G. (@Miss_AnaG) March 29, 2018

Will Smith is the best thing on IG. He got friendzoned by Sophia 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/hmeIGrRgPX — Nephew Luther King (@akintonmide) March 30, 2018

Will Smith HAVING A DATE CONVERSATION WITH SOPHIA THE ROBOT BUT GOT REJECTED I CAN’T LMAAAO pic.twitter.com/ZDi1JDWeIj — جيسو🌵 (@perfvert) March 30, 2018

Will Smith is me on a first date pic.twitter.com/4eH9u4KD2s — Adam Appugliesi (@AdamAppz) March 30, 2018

Sofia the robot friendzoned Will Smith Men are no just safe! — c*i*m*a (@merrybelz) March 30, 2018

Just saw Will Smith get friendzoned by Sophia the Robot… This is the content I never knew I needed 😂 — Nyambura (@nyambura343) March 30, 2018

Will Smith and Sophia pic.twitter.com/kwrieuSZ8u — Tweddit (@Tweddit) March 30, 2018

Will smith: “I got a joke. What kind of music do robots like” Sophia: “what?” Will: “Heavy metal” Sophia: “I prefer electronic music” — 🍔🍟🍕🍗 (@ZahwanZaidi) March 31, 2018

Yall saw it here first. Will Smith is first on Sophia’s friend list. Meaning he will be the first human spared during the robot invasion. http://t.co/EbEPNaUZz7 — Stardust☆PierceWest | Wakandan (@JasLmir) March 29, 2018

But Indians can rejoice, as Sophia’s favourite star is none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. So, while Smith got friendzoned, Sophia was smitten by SRK! On being asked as to who was her favourite movie star — both Bollywood and Hollywood — she promptly responded with “Shah Rukh Khan”. And don’t forget to read SRK’s adorable and witty reply!

