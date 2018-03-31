WATCH: When Will Smith got friend-zoned on a date with robot Sophia, Tweeple couldn’t stop LOL-ing

Presents Latest News
Will Smith tried to woo the humanoid robot Sophia by cracking a joke about the type of music robots like and not-so-subtly bringing up his own hip-hop career. He then leaned forward to kiss the AI beauty. However, it didn't end too well.

Dating in today’s digital world is not easy and we have come across millions of awkward first dates. But if you think it’s only you, then let us reassure you that it’s not even easy for the charismatic Hollywood actor Will Smith! Recently, the Hitch actor went out on a date and it pretty soon turned out to be quite awkward. What’s more, he was soon “friend-zoned” towards the end of it.

Wondering who turned down a kiss from Smith? Well, it’s none other than Sophia, the robot. Recently, the two went on a romantic date in the Cayman Islands. Clinking champagne glasses in a perfect setting, he could be seen flirting with her. The Men in Black actor tried to woo her by cracking a joke about the type of music robots like and not-so-subtly bringing up his own hip-hop career.

He then leaned forward to kiss the AI beauty. However, it seems Sophia was far from being impressed and chimed, “I think we can be friends,” shutting down the actor. The video was shared by Smith on YouTube and since then, it has been going viral with over 2.8 million views.

Oops, sorry Smith! But to be fair, he is married, and it seems Sophia did her background check. Twitterati too couldn’t stop cracking jokes about the unusual date and the footage left everyone ROFL-ing.

But Indians can rejoice, as Sophia’s favourite star is none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. So, while Smith got friendzoned, Sophia was smitten by SRK! On being asked as to who was her favourite movie star — both Bollywood and Hollywood — she promptly responded with “Shah Rukh Khan”. And don’t forget to read SRK’s adorable and witty reply!

