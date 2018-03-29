WATCH: Fans can’t keep calm as Thala (MS Dhoni) met Thalaivar (Rajinikanth) for CSK

Taking a cue from Rajnikanth’s signature dialogue from the film, Dhoni wearing cool glares is seen saying, “Kya re Setting ah!” Taking a cue from Rajnikanth’s signature dialogue from the film, Dhoni wearing cool glares is seen saying, “Kya re Setting ah!”

Even though Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 hasn’t started yet, the excitement surrounding the game is quite high. And as teams gear up for the cricketing extravaganza, a battle of the aces has begun off-the-field. With less than 10 days to go, the Chennai Super Kings released their promotional video and combined two great stars the city is crazy about — Rajnikanth and MS Dhoni. In a cool mash-up video, the Indian cricketer ‘Thala’ is seen delivering the lines of superstar Thalaivar from his recent film Kaala.

Merging their superpower together, the duo is here to make sure Yellow Army reigns. And taking a cue from Rajnikanth’s signature dialogue from the film, Dhoni wearing cool glares is seen saying, “Kya re Setting ah!” in flamboyance. The video also features Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne DJ Bravo and Murali Vijay.

Watch the video here:

And in case you haven’t seen the actual Rajnikanth film’s viral teaser yet, take a look here:

