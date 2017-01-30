WATCH: When Pritam was at two places simultaneously at this awards show

Time and space travel now? (Source: Sahil Shah/Facebook) Time and space travel now? (Source: Sahil Shah/Facebook)

Is it possible popular music composer Pritam has a twin we’re all unaware of? And that loving twin was actually present at the 2013 Star Guild Awards in Mumbai, enthusiastically clapping as Pritam won the award for Best Music for the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani! Well, as fantastically sci-fi as that sounds, we all seem to have missed these two Pritams co-existing at the award ceremony all those year back – except for this one stand-up comedian who caught on to the time-loop.

ALSO SEE | 5 gifs that capture the #purejoy moment when Roger Federer won Australian Open 2017

In a hilarious video clip from the awards ceremony shared by stand-up comedian and co-founder of the popular outfit East India Comedy Sahil Shah on his Facebook page, Pritam is seen up on stage accepting his award from veteran actor Kabir Bedi, while host Salman Khan stands beside him. Pritam takes the mic to thank Karan Johar, who produced the film, when the camera shows a smiling Johar up-close on the TV screen – and THAT is when the gaff we all missed is caught.

Just a couple of rows behind a benignly smiling Johar is Pritam, also enthusiastically smiling.

Now, unless someone somewhere has cracked time travel, or Pritam has a twin none of us know of, this is definitely an editing error that was overlooked – till now. The video is being widely shared on social media.

Watch the video here.



Think we’ve missed any other such moments only you caught? Tell us in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd