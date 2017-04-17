WATCH: When PM Modi stopped his motorcade to meet a 4-yr-old fan in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people during a road show in Surat. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people during a road show in Surat. (Source: PTI)

Showing a very sweet gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke security protocol to meet a four-year-old girl in Gujarat. The Prime Minister who is visiting is home state was on his way to inaugurate Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat. The little fan was seen running towards the PM’s car to greet the leader before she was stopped by the commandos.

Surprisingly, the PM Modi stopped his cavalcade and called back the little girl, later identified as Nancy. The footage shows the leader hugging and loving the little girl, as crowd keep chanting his name. According to reports the PM also asked what was the time, pointing towards the watch tied on her wrist. After the brief encounter with his little fan was sent back to her parents and he went ahead with his journey.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi breaks security protocol to meet a 4-year old girl on his way to inaugurate Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat. pic.twitter.com/vtLuleRMYV — ANI (@ANI_news) April 17, 2017

Earlier this month, he also went to the Delhi airport to receive his Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina without the traffic restrictions to facilitate smooth VIP movement.

