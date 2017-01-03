WATCH: When PM Modi contradicts CM Modi in a video on the battle between Centre and state

The video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral/ Screenshot The video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral/ Screenshot

What’s doing the rounds on social media is a mash-up video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a speech in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and an old footage of then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi. The video has gone viral on social media because it highlights the ‘hypocrisy’ of politicians and how their stand changes with power.

In the video that was captured in UP, Modi says the Centre has given Rs2.5 lakh crore to the state government in the last two and a half years since BJP-led NDA came to power. Immediately after, in his speeches from the past when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, he can be heard criticising Centre for always mentioning the money given to the state as if it’s coming from their own pockets. “Ye paisa kisi dal ka nai hai, kisi sarkar ka nai hai. Ye janta janardhan ka paisa hai (This money does not belong to a party, to any government. This is the people’s money),” he said. “Paise diye, paise diye, paise diye, kehte ho. Main janana chahta hun ki mama ke ghar se laye the kya (You keep reiterating that you’ve given money. I want to know if the money came from your family)?” he added when the crowd cheered.

The video is being massively shared on social media. While some people are annoyed at what they saw and calling him a ‘hypocrite’, some are laughing at his ‘dialogue delivery’. There were frustrated people who also linked it to demonetisation. “(T)hen why cant we withdraw our own money as per wish, bheek ka kotara leke kyu khade line mein?” wrote a user.

