WATCH: When Meghalaya CM sang classic Beatles track ‘All my loving’ with opposition leader in viral video

Political animosity in India has become so fierce and savage in recent decades that when you see two politicos even having a laugh or a good time, it makes for front-page news. In such times, if we say that a good old Beatles classic was all it took for politicians in a quaint Indian state to let their guard down, you might laugh at us. That’s not your fault because it’s nearly impossible to even imagine opposition leaders to meet each others’ eyes, let alone sing and dance together. But they did, in Shillong!

A two-minute video of Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Mukul Sangma; leader of the opposition, Dr Donkupar Roy; and Paul Lyngdoh, the United Democratic Party’s working president, singing and grooving to Beatles’ classic All my loving has gone viral. According to The Shillong Times, the leaders with their infectious energy got together at Sangma’s eldest daughter’s wedding.

Shillong is known as the rock capital of India, and the leaders definitely stood true to the state’s cult status. Sangma is known to be a great singer and was reportedly a member of a band in college. In 2015, he enthralled the people of Kolkata when he sang at the inauguration of the Meghalaya House there.

Lyngdoh, a poet as well, is popular for recording many hit songs and continues to be an active member of a band with which he has frequent jam sessions. But what stood out in the video, and that many social media users pointed out too, is that music can very well unite people, so what if they are those harbouring different political ideologies.

It seems Meghalaya’s Cabinet Minister Prestone Tynsong with his amazing dance moves on the left took away a fair amount of the limelight from the leaders. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

