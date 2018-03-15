VIDEO: Frozen’s Queen ‘Elsa’ braves a snow storm to help the Boston Police

People were amazed to see how the man was unaffected even in the freezing cold temperature. But, snow has never affected Elsa, has it? (Source: Chris Haynes/Facebook) People were amazed to see how the man was unaffected even in the freezing cold temperature. But, snow has never affected Elsa, has it? (Source: Chris Haynes/Facebook)

It’s not every day that Boston Police gets stuck and needs a helping hand to get out of a messy situation. However, in a rare incident, the cops’ wagon got stuck in a pile of snow during a blizzard. Guess who rescued the cops? Well, it was none other than Queen Elsa of Arendelle. Confused? In a footage that is now going viral, a man dressed as Elsa from Disney’s fantasy film Frozen, can be seen single-handedly pushing the vehicle.

Chris Haynes, a restaurant publicist, was sitting in a bar named ‘The Gallows’ when he saw the man plunge into action. Dressed as ‘Elsa’, when he pushed the wagon, his gown got accidentally lifted and hindered him from pushing it. However, customers cheered from inside the pub and said, “Come on, Elsa!” while applauding him. What’s more, he even bowed down to the cheering crowd towards the end of the act.

“Drag ‘Elsa’ just single-handedly pushed out a stuck police wagon,” the video was captioned. Shared on Facebook, his video had collected over six million views, at the time of writing.

According to a report by the Boston Globe, the hero has been identified as Jason Triplett, a 37-year-old lawyer — who said that he bought the costume last year and wore it to the bar as a gag.

