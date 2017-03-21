Watch: A rhino approached a cameraman for a belly rub, and it’s too cute!

The cameraman spend many hours capturing the animal for his documentary. (Source: Garth De Bruno Austin/ Youtube) The cameraman spend many hours capturing the animal for his documentary. (Source: Garth De Bruno Austin/ Youtube)

If you think that only domestic furry animals enjoy a nice belly rub, then you are highly mistaken. Time and again many videos have surfaced where wild animals and even fishes have urged their human friends for a nice pat on the belly. And yes, they just look adorable, making it very difficult for us humans not to comply.

Joining this list is a wild female rhino that just wouldn’t settle with few strokes. South African cameraman Garth de Bruno Austin has been filming wild animals in their natural setting for long and it seems the animals just love him and is quite comfortable around him.

The video shows him giving a nice belly rub to the female rhino and the world is going crazy seeing this unusual love. Sharing the video online, he wrote, “If a rhino walks straight up to you while you’re filming and wants some rubs… you better rub that rhino like your life depends on it! Lucky for me she left my URSA Mini 4K camera alone!”

Watch video here

Though the video is few months old it seems to have resurfaced now and people can’t have enough of it.

