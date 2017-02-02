WATCH: When a lion ‘attacked’ a car in Karnataka’s Bannerghatta National Park

This was probably not what they bargained for when they went on this safari. (Source: Wewwooff/Youtube) This was probably not what they bargained for when they went on this safari. (Source: Wewwooff/Youtube)

While going on a safari, most people would fervently pray that they’d see a lion or a tiger, but for these safari-goers at the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Karnataka, not only did the wish come true – they probably had the scare of their lives as their car was confronted with a lion and a lioness. An unverified video of this not-so-harmless rendezvous has gone viral on social media.

A video uploaded on Youtube recently shows a car with tourists passing through the bio-park in Karnataka, when a lioness comes by. She is soon followed by a massive lion who takes a keen interest in the car. Apparently shot by a safari bus driver behind the Innova, the wto lions follow the car closely for a while. While the lioness crosses the car calmly, the lion tries to climb onto it and smash the rear glass.

Shocked and scared, justifiably so, one can clearly hear the frantic cries of the visitors from inside the car. Thankfully no harm is done as the car keeps slowly moving away and the lion is unable to stay on the vehicle. After a failed attempt, the lion walks away from the car in pursuit of other interesting things to do.

Watch the video here.



The video has been uploaded on several social media platforms, and is getting hundreds of thousands of views all across.

