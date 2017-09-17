WATCH: This ‘what NOT to do at a restaurant’ video has left everyone in splits!

Have you been guilty of doing any such things? Have you been guilty of doing any such things?

Are you one of those who loves eating out? Be it birthdays, anniversaries or just to spend some time with friends, we often head to restaurants to enjoy a sumptuous meal. But while we have a great time there with delicious food, we might forget that is also some basic etiquette that one must follow — and it’s more than just knowing how to pair your spoons and forks with your meal course.

And if you’re unsure, that’s why, comedians from JordIndian got together to remind us what NOT to do at a restaurant. Taking a sarcastic and funny tone, they have categorised people into different kinds of restaurant-goers and most are on point! From a few who try to be food experts to the ones who shamelessly hit on waitresses, you can relate to many such instances, if not all. With a fair warning, it clearly asks “not to attack [others’] leftovers like they are appetizers” or our “stingy” habit of parceling everything left — even salad!

Watch the video here

People on Facebook couldn’t stop laughing seeing this spoof video and many agreed with the creators. Not only that, users have been tagging their freinds saying how one of the instances in the spoof remininded them of the person! Ouch, that must be quite embarassing.

