WATCH: What happens if someone sings Dhinchak Pooja’s songs in public? These reactions will leave you in splits

From parks to beaches, the guy sang in front of many people and no one seemed to like Dhinchak Pooja’s songs. (Source: Funk You/ Youtube) From parks to beaches, the guy sang in front of many people and no one seemed to like Dhinchak Pooja’s songs. (Source: Funk You/ Youtube)

India’s very own YouTube sensation, Dhinkchak Pooja has set the ball rolling again and no matter how much you troll her for the mind-numbing nature of her songs, her videos certainly have got everyone talking. While her songs went viral on social media, especially one of her hits ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’, there are some who have even attempted to sing her songs out loud in public.

Well, the reactions are not much different. Unsurprisingly, people were as baffled as they would have been if they had heard her hilariously bad lyrics on YouTube.

Part of a prank, a member from popular YouTube channel Funk You decided to capture the audiences’ reactions if someone sang Pooja’s song, and the results were entertaining. From an elderly woman to college students, the guy sang Pooja’s ‘greatest’ hits like – ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’, ‘Daaru’ and ‘Dilon ka Shooter‘ and literally none could hide their true emotions upon hearing the laughable lyrics.

Watch video here

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd