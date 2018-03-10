WATCH: What happened when Shashi Tharoor took a Hindi vocabulary test?

How well did Shashi Tharoor do in this Hindi test? Did he pass? (Source: Akash Banerjee – Political Satire & Commentary/ Facebook) How well did Shashi Tharoor do in this Hindi test? Did he pass? (Source: Akash Banerjee – Political Satire & Commentary/ Facebook)

Shashi Tharoor is often lauded for his excellent vocabulary and command over English language. Not to forget, it makes people run for a dictionary everytime he tweets something. His knack for using bombastic words like rodomontade also inspired an Amul topical that asked, “Tharooraurus anyone?” But what about his knowledge of the Hindi language? Remember how he fared on Hindi Diwas when he tried to tweet in the language and Tweeple couldn’t help but pounce at his grammatical errors?

Challenging him for a Hindi quiz, independent journalist known for his ‘Why so Serious’ show, Akash Banerjee asked him to take a ‘chill pill’ and define some of the Hindi words and phrases. From words like popat, laupad gamini and gulchhare to achhe din, Tharoor failed in a few and of course nailed some with classic elan and style. On the sidelines, he also flaunted his Hindi knowledge by defining table tennis in the language.

Watch the video here:

