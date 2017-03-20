WATCH: Volunteers giving free Yoga classes to homeless in Brazil will move you in more ways than one

Yoga can be a wonderful way to heal the wounded hearts of the homeless people. (Source: AJ+/Facebook) Yoga can be a wonderful way to heal the wounded hearts of the homeless people. (Source: AJ+/Facebook)

A group of volunteers in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, has found Yoga as a means to bring smiles in the lives of people on the streets. The group is giving free Yoga classes to a lot of people, most of whom are homeless and live on the streets of the city.

Aimed at gifting moments of peace to these people, these classes take place every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. In a heartwarming video posted by AJ+ on Facebook, Andre Pereira, one of the volunteer instructors, said, “Teaching the homeless is wonderful because they live in such harsh situations”. Speaking of the benefits of the Yoga classes, a participant named Marcelo Pereira mentions, “I feel lighter because the world out here is too heavy”. Another participant remarks that the Yoga teachers don’t consider the participants as homeless people but normal human beings.

Watch the video showing the homeless people performing Yoga.

