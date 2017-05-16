Latest News

WATCH: Virat Kohli gives a tour of his new restaurant Neuva in Delhi

Virat Kohli said when he is in his hometown, the new restaurant is his favourite place to hangout.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2017 10:38 pm
The players celebrated their recent IPL win. (Source: Shane Watson/ Instagram)

Joining a long list of cricketers who have ventured into the restaurant business — from Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to Kapil Dev — is Virat Kohli. The ace Indian cricket team captain opened Nueva in Delhi earlier this year, and since then it’s been garnering some rave reviews.

Well, recently, Kohli took his entire RCB team to dinner to celebrate their victory against Delhi Daredevils, to where else but his own restaurant, Nueva. The sportsman shared a video from the restaurant and him enjoying with other members like Shane Watson, AB de Villiers, among others along with coach Daniel Vettori.

Sharing the video online, the RCB captain wrote, “What a great time we had at my favourite eating and chilling spot when I’m in my hometown. Nueva is the place to go and enjoy some great pallet pleasers. You could also catch me someday there.”

Watch video here

