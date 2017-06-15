WATCH: Virat Kohli has another doppelgänger, this time in Pakistan — and fans can’t handle it!

The video has garnered over 3 lakhs views on Facebook and has been shared across social media platforms. (Source: Just Pakistani Things/ Facebook) The video has garnered over 3 lakhs views on Facebook and has been shared across social media platforms. (Source: Just Pakistani Things/ Facebook)

It is said that there is at least one lookalike of every person in this world, but it seems Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has TWO! Yes, and this time, his doppelganger was spotted in Pakistan, that too working at a pizza shop. Last year, one of his lookalikes was noticed in an India-New Zealand match and even commentators got confused.

Now, someone in Pakistan spotted a guy wearing a blue T-shirt kneading a dough at his workstation, and his uncanny resemblance with the 28-year-old skipper prompted to shoot a video. The video of the guy who works at Domino’s Pizza’s outlet at Shaheed-e-Milat was shared on social media and almost instantly it went viral in Pakistan.

ALSO READ | Is that Hermoine Granger? Emma Watson has a doppelgänger and her pictures will blow your mind

With similar beard and smile, it’s understandable why people in Pakistan are going crazy. Many have also started saying, now Pakistan has it’s own Virat Kohli.

Watch video here

Here’s how Pakistani fans reacted to it:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd