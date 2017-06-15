WATCH: Virat Kohli has another doppelgänger, this time in Pakistan — and fans can’t handle it!

- Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav picked in India squad for West Indies tour; Rohit, Bumrah not included
- ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh’s contribution to Indian cricket has been outstanding, says Virat Kohli
- India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST
It is said that there is at least one lookalike of every person in this world, but it seems Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has TWO! Yes, and this time, his doppelganger was spotted in Pakistan, that too working at a pizza shop. Last year, one of his lookalikes was noticed in an India-New Zealand match and even commentators got confused.
Now, someone in Pakistan spotted a guy wearing a blue T-shirt kneading a dough at his workstation, and his uncanny resemblance with the 28-year-old skipper prompted to shoot a video. The video of the guy who works at Domino’s Pizza’s outlet at Shaheed-e-Milat was shared on social media and almost instantly it went viral in Pakistan.
ALSO READ | Is that Hermoine Granger? Emma Watson has a doppelgänger and her pictures will blow your mind
With similar beard and smile, it’s understandable why people in Pakistan are going crazy. Many have also started saying, now Pakistan has it’s own Virat Kohli.
Here’s how Pakistani fans reacted to it:
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App