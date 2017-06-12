WATCH: Kerala woman gets 70mm-long worm removed her eyes, and it’s really creepy!

A video showing the procedure of taking out a 70 mm long worm from a woman’s eye was uploaded on the Internet, instantly generating a buzz.(Source: Thinkstock Images) A video showing the procedure of taking out a 70 mm long worm from a woman’s eye was uploaded on the Internet, instantly generating a buzz.(Source: Thinkstock Images)

In what can easily be called a very tricky surgery, doctors in Kerala’s Ernakulam General Hospital operated on a woman’s eye to take out a 70mm-long worm. You heard us! The woman had come to the hospital complaining of itching in and around her eye, when the doctors decided to investigate.

The doctors saved 56-year-old Lalitha from further pain by operating on her eyes and taking out a worm of the Dirofilaria genus. The worm is known to cause Elephantiasis, or the swelling of the lymph nodes and vessels. She was given a local anesthesia by the physicians before they conducted the simple surgery, which lasted for just about 10 minutes. A video showing the procedure was uploaded on the Internet, instantly generating a buzz.

Lalitha’s eye got better the next day itself, but she was given medications to prevent the spread of the worms to other parts of her body.

