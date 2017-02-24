Trending News

Watch video : Tigers knocking down a drone is the most thrilling thing you’ll see on the Internet today

In this adrenaline-filled video, the tigers are seen chasing the drone.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 24, 2017 7:24 pm
Tigers chasing drone, tigers breaking drone, siberia tiger reserve, tigers attack drone, indian express, indian express news Wild cats pouncing on a drone. (Source: ITV News/Twitter)

We all know that tigers are brilliant chasers. Their swiftness inspires fear and dread among a zillion other animals including humans. But, how often have you heard a tiger chasing a drone? Never? Well, here it is then. In an offbeat effort to make the tigers flex their muscles, the officials of a Siberian Tiger enclosure, located in China’s Heilongjiang Province, made the wild cats chase a drone.

In this adrenaline-filled video, the tigers are seen chasing the drone flying in the sky till one of them takes a leap and knocks it down. Mistaking it for food, as one of them proceeds to devour it, fumes emitting from the drone quash their plans and make them disperse.

Watch the video here :

 

 

