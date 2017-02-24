Watch video : Tigers knocking down a drone is the most thrilling thing you’ll see on the Internet today

We all know that tigers are brilliant chasers. Their swiftness inspires fear and dread among a zillion other animals including humans. But, how often have you heard a tiger chasing a drone? Never? Well, here it is then. In an offbeat effort to make the tigers flex their muscles, the officials of a Siberian Tiger enclosure, located in China’s Heilongjiang Province, made the wild cats chase a drone.
In this adrenaline-filled video, the tigers are seen chasing the drone flying in the sky till one of them takes a leap and knocks it down. Mistaking it for food, as one of them proceeds to devour it, fumes emitting from the drone quash their plans and make them disperse.