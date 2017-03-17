Watch: Video shows man using kid’s tricycle to reach doctor’s ward as he could not pay bribe for wheelchair

The man did not have money to tip the hospital staff so was forced to use the kid’s cycle. (Source: ANI/ Twitter) The man did not have money to tip the hospital staff so was forced to use the kid’s cycle. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Stories of negligence by staff at government hospitals keep surfacing despite uproar in social media. This time a patient had to use a toy tricycle to reach the doctor’s ward allegedly after the hospital’s staffs were denied a bribe of Rs 150.

News agency ANI shared a clip of the patient who had a bandage on his forehead struggling to move the toy vehicle. The shocking incident took place at a government hospital in Hyderabad. The man was seen accompanied by a woman who held the reports but seemed quite helpless not knowing about any other alternative to help the patient reach the doctor’s ward. The man reportedly did not have money to pay bribe and had to use his child’s tricycle after being denied a wheelchair.

The clip created a huge social media outrage and even Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slammed the chief minister of the state. Singh said, “Telangana CM spent crores on his house, with bullet proof bathroom. But they dont have money for a wheelchair, shameful.”

#WATCH Patient forced to use child’s tricycle to reach doctor’s ward at Govt Hospital in Hyderabad as he couldn’t pay alleged bribe of Rs150 pic.twitter.com/6P0v3KnG1v — ANI (@ANI_news) March 17, 2017

Twitterati expressed shock and tried to get attention from even the prime minister.

