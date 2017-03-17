Trending News

Watch: Video shows man using kid’s tricycle to reach doctor’s ward as he could not pay bribe for wheelchair

The patient could not pay the bribe of Rs 150.

By: Trends Desk | Published:March 17, 2017 6:59 pm
hyderabad, hyderabad hospital, patient kid tricycle, patient use child tricycle at hospital, viral video, trending video, latest news The man did not have money to tip the hospital staff so was forced to use the kid’s cycle. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Stories of negligence by staff at government hospitals keep surfacing despite uproar in social media. This time a patient had to use a toy tricycle to reach the doctor’s ward allegedly after the hospital’s staffs were denied a bribe of Rs 150.

News agency ANI shared a clip of the patient who had a bandage on his forehead struggling to move the toy vehicle. The shocking incident took place at a government hospital in Hyderabad. The man was seen accompanied by a woman who held the reports but seemed quite helpless not knowing about any other alternative to help the patient reach the doctor’s ward. The man reportedly did not have money to pay bribe and had to use his child’s tricycle after being denied a wheelchair.

The clip created a huge social media outrage and even Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slammed the chief minister of the state. Singh said, “Telangana CM spent crores on his house, with bullet proof bathroom. But they dont have money for a wheelchair, shameful.”

Twitterati expressed shock and tried to get attention from even the prime minister.

