WATCH: Video of sea lion pulling girl into water will send shivers down your spine

This happened at Richmond in a Vancouver suburb on Canada’s West Coast on May 20. (Source: Michael Fujiwara/YouTube) This happened at Richmond in a Vancouver suburb on Canada’s West Coast on May 20. (Source: Michael Fujiwara/YouTube)

If you are somebody who’d think twice before petting a dog and look with adulation at people gushing over wild animals at the zoo, then this video is not for you. A clip of a sea lion yanking a little girl into the waters is now going viral. Reportedly, this happened at Richmond in a Vancouver suburb on Canada’s West Coast on May 20, right after people started feeding the animal with breadcrumbs. In the video, people are heard calling out to the sea lion, while exclaiming how adorable it is.

ALSO READ | Aussie fisherman fights off shark in a frightening video

However, at one point the mammal lunges towards the little girl when she sits down on the pier and pulls her into the waters. A man immediately jumps after and rescues her, who escapes unharmed.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd