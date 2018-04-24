WATCH: Video of rat-infested canteen at Hyderabad airport goes viral; authorities issue warning to owner

Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2018 3:25:02 pm
hyderabad airport, hyderbad airport canteen rats, rat infested shop, tea shop hyderabad airport rats, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, viral news, indian express The video shows many rats running around the canteen, nibbling on food and sitting on utensils. (Source: Amjed Ullah Khan MBT/ Twitter)
A shocking video of rats running around at a Hyderabad airport canteen has left people feeling queasy. The miserable state of affairs came to light when Amjed Ullah Khan tweeted out a video of a shocking scene at night when several rats were seen nibbling on food and running around utensils in the canteen. The deplorable condition quickly garnered attention on Twitter, and the footage went viral. Soon, the authorities had to take action to set things right.

Soon, seeing the unhygienic condition, Cyberabad Police – who were tagged – sprung into action directing the airport authorities to look into the matter.

Posting the video online, Khan, a spokesperson for Majlis Bachao Tehreek, said the canteen was in the parking lot of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and mostly catered to drivers of the cab services. “See the canteen situated in parking area of @RGIAHyd which serves food to Ola/Uber taxi drivers,” he wrote.

Receiving a flak on Twitter, where Netizens questioned who is responsible for maintaining food security and hygiene in the premises, RGI Airport Police Station and RGI too responded to his tweet. Both the authorities said they rushed to the scene and the owner was warned and asked to clean the canteen immediately.

However, Netizens are not happy with just the warning, they want the small shop to be closed.

Do you know of similar canteens and eateries that skimp on hygiene? Tell us in comments below or tweet out to us @ietrending.

