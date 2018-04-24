WATCH: Video of rat-infested canteen at Hyderabad airport goes viral; authorities issue warning to owner

The video shows many rats running around the canteen, nibbling on food and sitting on utensils. (Source: Amjed Ullah Khan MBT/ Twitter) The video shows many rats running around the canteen, nibbling on food and sitting on utensils. (Source: Amjed Ullah Khan MBT/ Twitter)

A shocking video of rats running around at a Hyderabad airport canteen has left people feeling queasy. The miserable state of affairs came to light when Amjed Ullah Khan tweeted out a video of a shocking scene at night when several rats were seen nibbling on food and running around utensils in the canteen. The deplorable condition quickly garnered attention on Twitter, and the footage went viral. Soon, the authorities had to take action to set things right.

Soon, seeing the unhygienic condition, Cyberabad Police – who were tagged – sprung into action directing the airport authorities to look into the matter.

Posting the video online, Khan, a spokesperson for Majlis Bachao Tehreek, said the canteen was in the parking lot of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and mostly catered to drivers of the cab services. “See the canteen situated in parking area of @RGIAHyd which serves food to Ola/Uber taxi drivers,” he wrote.

Receiving a flak on Twitter, where Netizens questioned who is responsible for maintaining food security and hygiene in the premises, RGI Airport Police Station and RGI too responded to his tweet. Both the authorities said they rushed to the scene and the owner was warned and asked to clean the canteen immediately.

Rushed to the spot/ canteen and checked the entire canteen and instructed the owner to keep it as clean and neat and warned him don’t repeat it in the future. — RGI Airport Police Station (@psrgia_cyb) April 22, 2018

Dear Sir, Immediately after we have received the feedback from you, we have took up this matter with all seriousness it warrants. (1/3) — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) April 22, 2018

The canteen operator has already initiated actions like heightened pest control various measures to improve the hygiene and also certain infrastructural changes to protect the kitchen from pests . (2/3) — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) April 22, 2018

Our team will also monitor the kitchen and canteen hygiene on daily basis. We really appreciate for bringing this matter to our notice.(3/3) — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) April 22, 2018

However, Netizens are not happy with just the warning, they want the small shop to be closed.

Whose duty it is to inspect the canteen ? what are the food safety inspectors doing ? Concerned department should have cancelled the license of that canteen ? Mr. @KTRTRS do we have enough food safety staff in the department ?

cc: @TelanganaCMO @sravandasoju @Muzaffer_rocks — MIR AMJAD ALI KHAN (@miramjadalik) April 22, 2018

It’s very bad for our

International Airport image. — ahmedadulrazzak (@ahmedadulrazzak) April 22, 2018

Plz seez this canteen cancelled the tender fist — TMOWA HYD VICE PRESIDENT (@HydVice) April 21, 2018

Horrible, these eateries are offering unhygienic food — Azher (@Iamazher666) April 22, 2018

