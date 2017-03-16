WATCH: Video of police officers drinking alcohol while on duty goes viral

We support the prompt move taken against these police officers. Do you? (Source: ANI/Twitter) We support the prompt move taken against these police officers. Do you? (Source: ANI/Twitter)

There is no harm in having some fun. But it is shameful if those responsible for enforcing the law break it. A bunch of policemen were suspended in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh after a video showing them consuming beer went viral.

Fifteen police officers, including two ASIs, were suspended by the Gwalior Superintendent of Police for consuming alcohol inside the Chawni Police Station, Gwalior on 14 March, 2017, a day after Holi. The clip posted by ANI on Twitter shows a group of people along with some uniformed police officers playing Holi and drinking alcohol. It also shows a police officer trying to force a bottle of beer into somebody else’s mouth.

#CaughtonCam Policemen drinking beer inside a Police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. (14.3.17) pic.twitter.com/tYW9F0GvCX — ANI (@ANI_news) March 16, 2017

