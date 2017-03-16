Trending News

WATCH: Video of police officers drinking alcohol while on duty goes viral

15 police officers were suspended in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh after a video showing them drinking alcohol in uniform went viral.

New Delhi | Published:March 16, 2017 9:29 pm
policmen drinking in police station, police drinking beer in holi, police drinking beer in police station., police drinking beer in gwalior, indian express, indian express news We support the prompt move taken against these police officers. Do you? (Source: ANI/Twitter)

There is no harm in having some fun. But it is shameful if those responsible for enforcing the law break it. A bunch of policemen were suspended in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh after a video showing them consuming beer went viral.

Fifteen police officers, including two ASIs, were suspended by the Gwalior Superintendent of Police for consuming alcohol inside the Chawni Police Station, Gwalior on 14 March, 2017, a day after Holi. The clip posted by ANI on Twitter shows a group of people along with some uniformed police officers playing Holi and drinking alcohol. It also shows a police officer trying to force a bottle of beer into somebody else’s mouth.

Watch the video.

