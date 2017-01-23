WATCH: Video of Pervez Musharraf dancing to ‘Dilli wali girlfriend’ gets social media buzzing

The video has evoked a mixed response of outrage and humour. (Source: Hamid Mir/Twitter) The video has evoked a mixed response of outrage and humour. (Source: Hamid Mir/Twitter)

A video of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has created quite a stir on social media, in which the retired military general is dancing in what seems like a nightclub to the peppy beats of the popular Hindi film song ‘Dilli wali girlfriend’ from the Ranbir Kapoor- and Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

There is no information available of when and where the video was shot, but once it was shared by a senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir on Twitter, people have been sharing and retweeting the short, grainy video like wildfire. In just a day, the video had been shared thousands of times.

Mir posted the clip with the caption, “Do you know who is this man dancing in a night club and where is his pain these days?” The post evoked a mixed response of outrage and humour. While some said Musharraf should be ashamed as military man to be behaving in such a manner,”It’s shame that these kind of generals are found in Army & above that they are selected to lead the forces” said the tweet, there were others who found much to laugh about. “Best exercise for ‘kamar ka dard’, tweeted another.

Watch the video here:

Do you know who is this man dancing in a night club and where is his pain these days? pic.twitter.com/9R5xVqLTHA — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirGEO) January 21, 2017

On January 13, Musharraf’s counsel had filed an application with an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad asking for security so that he could return from his self-exile and appear in court in the judges detention case. He has claimed that he is getting “serious security threats” and needs protection.

Previously, in September 2016, Mir had apparently tweeted another video of Musharraf dancing with his wife Saba at a party.

