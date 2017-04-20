WATCH: Video of officials beating up women for asking for toilet paper in Islamabad airport goes viral

This is horrifying. (Source: realztaj/Twitter) This is horrifying. (Source: realztaj/Twitter)

Of all the things to get beaten up for at an international airport, asking for toilet paper has to be one of the ridiculous. But then, this seems to have been the case for Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials beating two women at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad recently. A video of the incident has been shared on social media and is now going viral.

As can be seen in the video, a woman is being assualted and dragged across the airport by female staffers; the woman can be heard screaming and shouting for help as others watch. The video has now been uploaded and shared by many on various social media portals, and has been garnering a lot of reactions, mostly of outrage against the officials for mistreating the passengers.

According to local media reports, the staffers were from the FIA’s immigration department. Speaking to The Express Tribune, Haseena Begum the mother of the two girls being beaten said, “We reached the airport along with my daughter Fouzia and Fatima Umer. Our flight was scheduled to take off at about 12.45pm”, adding that Fouzia had gone to the restroom, and after coming out, she’d asked for some toilet paper from a female airport staff since they weren’t available in the toilet.

The staffer apparently took umbrage to the request and said it wasn’t her job. According to media reports, a heated argument followed and the FIA official tore the boarding passes of the Norwegian passengers, and eventually physically assaulted them.

Watch the video here.

Once the video went viral, FIA took note of the matter and an probe was launched. A GEO TV report says the woman constable, who has been identified as LC Ghazala Shaheen, has been suspended with immediate effect.

