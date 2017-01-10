WATCH: Video of man teaching English grammar is breaking the Internet

Who would have thought learning grammar could be this fun? (Source: The Witty Side/Facebook) Who would have thought learning grammar could be this fun? (Source: The Witty Side/Facebook)

Do you recollect the English grammar lessons taught at school as utterly boring? After all, most of us will agree that grammar lessons weren’t exactly the definition of fun. As interesting as it was to read Shakespeare’s plays and novels, the grammar lessons were dreadful. But this video of a man teaching tenses, singular and plural verbs, etc., to students will stump you! So much so, you might even begin to realise that it is actually possible to have fun learning English grammar.

This video, being shared widely on Facebook, shows a man enthusiastically teaching grammar to a group. While you will find it difficult to get a match for his level of enthusiasm, what will leave you in splits is that he dances and sings while he teaches — matter-of-factly. As he sings, he encourages the others to repeat after him, which they do each time without fail.

He starts off by singing: ‘You don’t, you don’t write a letter; they don’t, they don’t write a letter; he does not write a letter; she does not write a letter.’ He begins to teach present continuous tense, in the same manner, but not before he explained the tense in Hindi first, in a similar way. In the same entertaining manner, he goes on to teach present perfect and past indefinite tenses as well. Going by the glimpses we got, of the students in the video, they seem to be enjoying his class just as we are!

Watch the hilarious video here.

The video which is now going viral, evidently had the people in splits going by the comments. Sample some of the comments it generated, here.

