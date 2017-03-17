WATCH: Video of Kerala man abusing driver and assaulting female student is going viral

While indianexpress.com couldn’t verify the authenticity of this video, it is being shared heavily on social media and is garnering massive outrage. (Source: Samsaravishayam/Facebook) While indianexpress.com couldn’t verify the authenticity of this video, it is being shared heavily on social media and is garnering massive outrage. (Source: Samsaravishayam/Facebook)

In a society where we still see the prevalence of misogynistic and chauvinist behaviour, a video, apparently of a Kerala man assaulting a woman has gone viral. The video shot on a mobile phone is blurry but clearly captures a man screaming loudly at the bus driver. Facebook page ‘Samsaravishayam’, that shared the video has claimed that the incident took place on the parked bus in front of Bhavan’s PALSAR Law School, in Ramanattukara in Kerala’s Kozhikode district.

Speaking in Malayalam, a man in a khaki coloured-shirt hurls abuses at the bus driver, trying to physically assault him. Going by the video, he then goes on to slap a female student, before riding off on a bicycle. While it’s unclear to understand what people are saying in the video, the man is heard saying that he “is the Lord of the lords”, he “will marry Manju Warrier” (a popular Malayalam-industry actress), and that he will change the college and run it the way he wants, among other things. After he slaps a female student, one of the women is reportedly heard saying “how can he just get away after doing something like this?”

While indianexpress.com couldn’t verify the authenticity of this video, it is being shared heavily on social media and is garnering massive outrage.

