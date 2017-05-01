WATCH: Scary video of buses dangerously racing on Tamil Nadu highway goes viral

There is no excuse for such driving! (Source: Youtube) There is no excuse for such driving! (Source: Youtube)

Racing on the highway isn’t really new, and no matter how many warning signs are put up, there are always people who will give into the thrill of out-driving someone else. But doing so in your bike or car is one thing, but on the Coimbatore-Pollachi highway recently, two private buses engages in daredevilry that put everyone on road in danger.

The high-speed race not only saw the bus drivers take massive risks, occasionally going off-road to get ahead of each other, but also driving on the wrong side. The heart-stopping video was uploaded online a day ago, and has since gone viral. The video was taken by a motorist riding behind the buses, giving a scary perspective of the situation. It’s only anyone’s guess what the passengers would have gone through.

Watch the video here.

According to latest reports, the drivers of both buses have been suspended after Gayatri Krishnan, a district official at Pollachi saw the video.

