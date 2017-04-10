Trending News

WATCH: Video of Australian news anchor ‘daydreaming’ on air goes viral

According to reports, Exelby has been sacked for her unprofessional behaviour.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 10, 2017 5:49 pm
new anchor caught unawares, new anchor caught unawares video, new anchor caught unawares on camera, natasha exelby, natasha exelby australian news anchor, australian news anchor video viral, australian news anchor blooper video, australian news anchor viral blooper video, indian express, indian express news, trending news, australia news, trending video Natasha Exelby, was reportedly presenting an evening news bulletin for ABC 24 channel, but was caught unawares, as the camera panned back to her face, showing her fiddling with a pen. (Source: Media Watch/Facebook)

News anchors, more or less, appear composed and poised as they present the day’s news everyday. But in case you were wondering, they happen to be just as in need of quick breaks, like the rest of us. Just like how we take a quick look into our phones in the middle of work, or indulge in a tête-à-tête with our colleagues, news anchors are no different. Though generally they aren’t supposed to be indulging in these little mid-work leisure activities on-air, an Australian news channel’s presenter was caught ‘daydreaming’ and the video has since then been breaking the Internet!

Natasha Exelby was reportedly presenting an evening news bulletin for ABC 24 channel, but was caught unawares as the camera panned back to her face, showing her fiddling with a pen. But it was Exelby’s reaction, after she realised she was back on-air, that has left people across the world laughing!

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the comments that the video has garnered.

According to news.com.au, an Australian news website, Exelby has been sacked for her unprofessional behaviour. The presenter took to Twitter to respond.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 10: Latest News