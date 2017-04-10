WATCH: Video of Australian news anchor ‘daydreaming’ on air goes viral

Natasha Exelby, was reportedly presenting an evening news bulletin for ABC 24 channel, but was caught unawares, as the camera panned back to her face, showing her fiddling with a pen. (Source: Media Watch/Facebook) Natasha Exelby, was reportedly presenting an evening news bulletin for ABC 24 channel, but was caught unawares, as the camera panned back to her face, showing her fiddling with a pen. (Source: Media Watch/Facebook)

News anchors, more or less, appear composed and poised as they present the day’s news everyday. But in case you were wondering, they happen to be just as in need of quick breaks, like the rest of us. Just like how we take a quick look into our phones in the middle of work, or indulge in a tête-à-tête with our colleagues, news anchors are no different. Though generally they aren’t supposed to be indulging in these little mid-work leisure activities on-air, an Australian news channel’s presenter was caught ‘daydreaming’ and the video has since then been breaking the Internet!

Natasha Exelby was reportedly presenting an evening news bulletin for ABC 24 channel, but was caught unawares as the camera panned back to her face, showing her fiddling with a pen. But it was Exelby’s reaction, after she realised she was back on-air, that has left people across the world laughing!

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the comments that the video has garnered.

According to news.com.au, an Australian news website, Exelby has been sacked for her unprofessional behaviour. The presenter took to Twitter to respond.

Thank U all for ur generous support. Not my finest hour. Myself and my mesmerising pen honourably salute you! — Natasha Exelby (@NatashaExelby) 10 April 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd