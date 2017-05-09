WATCH: This horrifying video of a circus lion biting into keeper’s throat will freak you out!

The incident reportedly took place in Doullens, France. (Source: Sevda Binici/Facebook) The incident reportedly took place in Doullens, France. (Source: Sevda Binici/Facebook)

Most of us might have gone to a circus show at least once in our lives and looked awestruck at the wild lions, elephants and other animals performing. We’ll all agree, more or less, that a visit to a circus has always been a form of merriment, especially for the kids. But not those in this video that has gone viral on Facebook, in which a lion turned violent during a circus performance and attacked the keeper, dragging him by the neck.

According to reports, the incident took place in Doullens, France. The lion tamer, working with the Buffalo Circus was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and was said to be in a serious condition. A man is seen quickly taking his child away in his arms to stop him from watching the grotesque scene, in the clip that was uploaded on May 7.

Watch the video here.

