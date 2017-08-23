Watch Video: Flying COCKROACH lands on reporter just before she goes LIVE!

Let’s face it, a reporter’s job is not an easy one! (Source: MarcusSmithKTLA/Twitter) Let’s face it, a reporter’s job is not an easy one! (Source: MarcusSmithKTLA/Twitter)

Time and again we’ve seen that the job of television reporters is not an easy one, especially when you’re ON TV. While this year we’ve had a whole host of them committing bloopers on live television, Mary Beth McDade, a reporter with KTLA News in Los Angeles, had an unexpected visitor just before going live on air. Seconds before she had to start her report, a cockroach flew in and landed on her person. A startled McDade jumped up in alarm as she brushed the flying roach off.

A colleague came in to offer some help, but stayed away when he noticed the rather precarious positioning of the cockroach. Thankfully, McDade had managed to get rid of the roach after a brief moment of panic.

A video of the hilarious encounter was posted on Twitter by her colleague, executive producer Marcus Wilson-SmithVerified account, with the comment: “Ahhhhh: Flying cockroach jumps on @mcdade_mb before her live shot on the @KTLA 5 News at 10p! #RoachBomb”.

Ahhhhh: Flying cockroach jumps on @mcdade_mb before her live shot on the @KTLA 5 News at 10p! #RoachBomb pic.twitter.com/ZjbC8NDMuv — Marcus Wilson-Smith (@MarcusSmithKTLA) August 3, 2017

From battling natural elements to tackling random walk-ins who could end up either acting weirdly or just bashing the anchor up, we’ve seen many reporters get hit by the unexpected this year. Remember the one who got drenched by the sea as he was reporting about the weather, or the guy who got punched in the face by a guy who was upset at being asked to step out of the camera frame? And as much as we feel sorry for them, there is no denying that such bloopers give us a good laugh.

