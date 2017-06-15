WATCH: US teen dancing after major surgery in hospital bed is winning hearts on the Internet

His aunt shared the video on Facebook and hundreds have found it very inspiring. (Source: Charawn Hunter/ Facebook) His aunt shared the video on Facebook and hundreds have found it very inspiring. (Source: Charawn Hunter/ Facebook)

It’s not every day you see someone dancing on a hospital bed and if they, it must be a pretty big reason, right? Yes, a video of a teen dancing in his hospital room, with many wires and machines still attached to him is going viral. The 15-year-old boy identified as Amari Hall is being hailed on the Internet for his courage and positive spirit.

The Maryland teenager was born with a heart defect and needed a heart transplant and only after six days of the successful surgery he decided to flaunt his dancing skills.

He had three corrective heart surgeries by the age of 2, CNN reported. “All his life he has been a fighter,” his mom Juaquinna Hall said. “He remained positive throughout it all,” adding that he missed out on many milestones and activities that teenagers of his age enjoyed.

And the best part of the video is the enthusiasm of the videographer, his aunt. She can be heard encouraging and celebrating as he and the hospital staff also have a little jam session.

