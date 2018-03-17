WATCH: UK man proposes girlfriend in the House of Commons; video goes viral

“I proposed in the House of Commons because Rachel works in Parliament and it seemed a suitable place for the biggest event of our lives so far.” Reville said (Source: Matthew Reville/ Twitter) “I proposed in the House of Commons because Rachel works in Parliament and it seemed a suitable place for the biggest event of our lives so far.” Reville said (Source: Matthew Reville/ Twitter)

Of late, Parliaments around the world have become the place for all the drama. Not only because of leaders’ oratory skills, eloquent speeches or fierce debates, it has brewed a new interest among people for its impromptu surprises. And, it seems British Parliament is leading the list with its unusual precedents.

Be it the parliamentarian who offered his resignation on the floor for being late or the MP taking a nap during an important Brexit session, the funny incidents have taken Netizens by surprise. However, it’s not just the politicians who are stealing the show. Recently, a civil servant used the iconic House of Commons to propose his girlfriend for marriage. No, we aren’t kidding!

Ticking all the boxes of unique ways to getting down on the knees and giving #proposalgoals to the world, 32-year-old Matthew Reville popped the million dollar question to Rachel Evans. Wondering how they made it inside? Well, he told his partner, who is a parliamentary researcher for a Labour MP, to give a tour of the House to one of his colleagues. It was all a part of his plan, as in reality, his friend was there to record the romantic gesture.

“I proposed in the House of Commons because Rachel works in Parliament and it seemed a suitable place for the biggest event of our lives so far,” Reville said. Although the gesture is lovely, he is not the first one to do so. Remember how an Australian MP proposed to his partner while debating same-sex marriage last year?

Watch the video here.

Motion proposed on the floor of the House… @Rachel_L_Evans pic.twitter.com/pggDPmUMCi — Matthew Reville (@MatthewReville) March 15, 2018

Quite a proposal, isn’t it?

