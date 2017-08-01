VIDEO: Wanted criminal bites off police dog’s ear while trying to escape arrest

Theo was deployed by his handler PC Gareth Greaves after the violent suspect refused to surrender to the police following a chase through Hyde in Tameside in June. Theo was deployed by his handler PC Gareth Greaves after the violent suspect refused to surrender to the police following a chase through Hyde in Tameside in June.

There is nothing unusual about an animal biting a man but in a shocking incident, a man was seen biting a dog! Yes, a wanted British man, who was running for cover to avoid his arrest, bit the ear of a dog in the canine squad. The bizarre video, captured by a witness, shows the suspect kicking and pushing a German shepherd called Manpol Theo. In the dramatic scuffle, when the dog refused to give up, another man encouraged him to “bite his ear off”, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Theo was deployed by his handler PC Gareth Greaves after the violent suspect refused to surrender to the police following a chase through Hyde, Tameside in June. Reportedly, the dog was badly injured. With a wound to his head after being bitten, the canine officer found it too painful to lie down for a couple of days due to the bruises.

Watch video here

Sigh!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd