WATCH: Uber CEO gets into a heated argument with one of his drivers

What would happen if the Uber CEO took a cab home? Something strange transpired when the chief executive officer of the company, Travis Kalanick, used his own company’s car service. Seated in an Uber Black, the high-end service that the cab service company launched in 2010, Kalanick was travelling with two female friends as Maroon 5’s ‘Don’t Wanna Know’ played in the background.

When it was time to get down, the Uber driver Fawzi Kamel and Kalanick got into a heated argument over the falling fares, Bloomberg reported. Captured in a dash-cam video, the conversation among the passengers could be heard. One of his companions is faintly heard to have said that she heard that Uber is having a hard year. In reply, Kalanick retorted, “I make sure every year is a hard year.” He continued, “That’s kind of how I roll. I make sure every year is a hard year. If it’s easy I’m not pushing hard enough.”

Later, the driver came out with his complaint over Uber’s wages. However, Kalanick’s short tempered reply came as a shock. He curtly responded, saying: “Some people don’t like to take responsibility for their own sh*t.”

Bloomberg also reported that Kalanick later wrote an email to the staff after the video went viral. Kalanick apologised to Kamel for treating him disrespectfully. “To say that I am ashamed is an extreme understatement,” Kalanick wrote. “My job as your leader is to lead…and that starts with behaving in a way that makes us all proud. That is not what I did, and it cannot be explained away. It’s clear this video is a reflection of me—and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up. This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.”

