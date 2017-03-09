WATCH: This deadly match between two leopards battling a python will give you goosebumps

One deadly battle between two equally mighty opponents. (Source: Kruger National Park/Youtube) One deadly battle between two equally mighty opponents. (Source: Kruger National Park/Youtube)

What happens when two equally lethal opponents engage in a deadly fight? Well, the combat becomes a cliffhanger, we say! In a thrilling video shot by a group of tourists and later posted by Kruger National Park on YouTube, two leopards are seen getting into a high-octane and death-dealing battle with a giant rock python.

ALSO SEE| WATCH: This man gets his car pulled by two donkeys after the dealers fail to fix problem

The leopards – a mother and her cub – are seen pouncing on the python with all their might. But the rock python, known for its aggressive nature, comes back at the leopards with a strong sense of vengeance. As the big cats try attacking the python, while ensuring not to get bitten in the process, the giant snake does manage to give some scary moments to the mother and her cub.

ALSO SEE| WATCH: This kid could be the youngest snake catcher in Australia — he’s just 1 year old!

Although the clip – one that has generated more than 4,00,000 views on YouTube, ends without letting us see the ultimate winner, the description below the video does reveal the same and declares the vanquisher.

Watch the video here

(By the way, the leopards won.)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd