WATCH: Two husbands try labour pain simulators to prove ‘women exaggerate everything’; Hah!

Labour pain is probably one of the most painful experiences in the world. Women around the world endure hours of excruciating pain for childbirth. And in all this, all that their husbands can give is support, love and compassion. Well, it’s difficult for men to fathom the intensity of labour pain and, thus, few may also think it’s no big deal. Two husbands who thought women “exaggerate everything” decided to go through the experience to see how it feels — and things did NOT go well.

With time and with the help of technology, using electronic simulators, men can undergo a ‘created version’ of labour pain. “That was early labour? It feels like someone is taking a saw and just carving up my abdomen,” one remarked quite early in the experiment.

Their wives were also there to provide ‘support’ to their husbands and mimicked husband-like gestures and even asked him to “smile” as she takes out her phone to take a photo. Yes, the very thing many excited would-be-dads asks their partner to do, while she is trying hard to push a baby.

During the final stages of active labour, the husbands are seen jumping and screaming in pain and one even says he might throw up. While the men have a tough time, their wives shared some great laughs and you can’t blame them.

Watch the full video here.

