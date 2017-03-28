WATCH: ‘Two heads, three eyes and weird skin creature’ has sent Internet into tizzy

A Spanish woman has uploaded videos of what seems like a small, stout snake with two mouths and three eyes!(Source: Lujan Eroles/Facebook) A Spanish woman has uploaded videos of what seems like a small, stout snake with two mouths and three eyes!(Source: Lujan Eroles/Facebook)

If you think you have seen it all, you haven’t probably come across Lujan Eroles’ Facebook post that’s going hugely viral. Eroles is a Spanish woman and her month-old Facebook post has sent the social media world into a tizzy. The woman has uploaded videos of what seems like a small, stout snake with two mouths and three eyes! Don’t believe us? Well, you could see for yourself. People who came across the unusual looking creature on their social timeline, after getting over their initial shock, have been busy guessing what is it, after all.

See her Facebook post here.

Facebook users wet crazy guessing what the creature is. From ‘Pokemon’, “severed snake tail” to calling it a “reincarnation of a rattlesnake and a space herpe”, people have been giving the tiny elephant hawk moth caterpillar different names! Yes, it is a caterpillar, that often assume a ‘snake’s disguise’ to ward off predators. They otherwise seem extremely adorable and completely different from how scary it looks here.

