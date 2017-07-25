WATCH: Two cyclists hit off DAREDEVIL STUNT on a moving train (DO NOT TRY THIS!)

Hold your breath! (Source: Roofline Тт/YouTube) Hold your breath! (Source: Roofline Тт/YouTube)

Two cyclists decided to play with their lives as they attempted a daredevil stunt on top of a moving train. Riding on the roof of the train, one of them filmed the video while the other tried to balance himself on the moving train. Despite the life-threatening dangers of the stunt, the pair go on with their risky antics and ride on even as the bicycle miserably wobbles.

The 2-minute, 11-second-long clip has been uploaded on YouTube and has garnered more than 2,000 views. But, before you watch it, here’s a word of caution: DO NOT attempt the stunt anywhere.

Watch the video here.

Breathtaking, isn’t it?

