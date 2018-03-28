WATCH: Two cargo ships collide at Karachi harbour; 21 containers drown

Around 21 containers carrying imported cars fell into the sea. (Source: Sailing Knowledge/Youtube) Around 21 containers carrying imported cars fell into the sea. (Source: Sailing Knowledge/Youtube)

Accidents, whether on land, air or water, often tend to do a lot of collateral damage. Showing the same, a footage shot by a dock worker in Karachi features two cargo ships colliding at the harbour. Due to the collision, the port -which is one of the largest ports in South Asia – was shut down, according to an ABC report.

During the incident, which took place on March 19, around 21 containers which were carrying imported cars fell into the sea, as stated by Pakistan’s Geo News. In the 3.31-minute clip, a Hapeg-Lloyd’s ship carrying transit-containers can be seen crashing into a stationary Hamburg Bay ship alongside South Asia Port Terminal Limited.

Watch the video here:

Reportedly, the port will reopen once the containers are removed.

