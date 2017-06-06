WATCH: Train runs over girl talking on phone; what happens next is a miracle

Train knocks down girl and runs over her. (Source: India TV/YouTube) Train knocks down girl and runs over her. (Source: India TV/YouTube)

Crossing the tracks is extremely dangerous and has claimed several lives in the past. Nevertheless, a lot of people choose to take a shortcut and move from one railway track to another. One such incident from Mumbai will leave you baffled. A girl was allegedly crossing the tracks while talking on the phone when a train came from the other side.

As soon as others saw the train coming from the other side, they signalled the girl and started shouting. However, she got disoriented and first ran towards the platform and then changed her route and went towards the other track. Meanwhile, the train came and ran over her.

As soon as the incident took place, RPF came to the spot and took the girl to the hospital. The girl had miraculously survived the hit and received minor injuries. Moreover, she was released from the hospital on the same day and sent home.

