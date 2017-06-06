Latest News

WATCH: Train runs over girl talking on phone; what happens next is a miracle

A girl was allegedly crossing the tracks while talking on the phone when a train came from the other side.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2017 6:31 pm
train, train accident, girl talks on phone train tracks, girl on phone train runs over her, train runs over girl, indian express, indian express news Train knocks down girl and runs over her. (Source: India TV/YouTube)

Top News

Crossing the tracks is extremely dangerous and has claimed several lives in the past. Nevertheless, a lot of people choose to take a shortcut and move from one railway track to another. One such incident from Mumbai will leave you baffled. A girl was allegedly crossing the tracks while talking on the phone when a train came from the other side.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Brave railway worker saves suicidal woman from jumping in front of the train

As soon as others saw the train coming from the other side, they signalled the girl and started shouting. However, she got disoriented and first ran towards the platform and then changed her route and went towards the other track. Meanwhile, the train came and ran over her.

Watch the video here.

 

As soon as the incident took place, RPF came to the spot and took the girl to the hospital. The girl had miraculously survived the hit and received minor injuries. Moreover, she was released from the hospital on the same day and sent home.

More Top News

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. C
    Chandu Shah
    Jun 6, 2017 at 7:24 pm
    That will teach her not use mobile unless she has a death wish
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    Jun 06: Latest News