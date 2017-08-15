VIDEO: Are you brave enough to climb down these stairs along a cliff in China?

This is quite a usual sight for the tourists in the Huashan Mountains. (Source: People’s Daily, China/Facebook) This is quite a usual sight for the tourists in the Huashan Mountains. (Source: People’s Daily, China/Facebook)

Are you one of those who love adventure and can’t miss any opportunity that gives you an adrenaline rush? Book a ticket to China now! If scary glass-bottom bridges are passé, then how about a wooden plank trail hanging by the bridge? Or even better climbing down rods, that have been passed as a flight of stairs inclined at almost 90 degrees?

A recent video shot by courageous visitors, who were climbing down steep stairs, is going viral. Considered as one of the world’s most dangerous hiking trails in China, a woman is seen holding a chain and descending down, as the viewer can see the breathtaking valley. The scary footage has kicked the living daylight out of Netizens.

Believe it or not, but every year, thousands of tourists around the world visit the famous Huashan Mountains in Huayin district, northwest China’s Shaanxi. The walk on the dangerous plank of the death-defying cliff-side of the mountain 2154.90-metre-tall (7069 feet) is very popular among tourists.

Watch the video here.

Before you proceed, let’s give you a fair warning, it’s not for faint-hearted.

