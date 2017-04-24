WATCH: Video of tired reporter caught yawning in this hilarious news channel blooper is going viral

Well, we all have our ‘off’ days, don’t we? (Source: Deedee Sun/Facebook) Well, we all have our ‘off’ days, don’t we? (Source: Deedee Sun/Facebook)

Remember the Australian news channel anchor who was caught fidgeting with her pen on air? Another news reporter seems to have taken a leaf from her book and was caught yawning, when she was suddenly put live on air! It seems the reporter Deedee Sun, reportedly based out of Kansas, was waiting to go live when a production team member mistakenly put her (and her perfectly timed yawn) on air. Ross Jansen, the meteorologist anchoring the weather segment of the channel was left in splits when explaining the weather conditions, Sun’s face come on the screen.

In case you were wondering, Sun went on to do a splendid cover of the blooper and managed to take the joke in her stride.

Watch the video here.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 7:58 pm

